African Development Bank Withdraws International Staff from Ethiopia Following Assault Incident

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced its decision to immediately withdraw all its international staff from Ethiopia.

According to an article published on the bank’s website, the office will remain operational under an Officer-in-Charge.

The bank clarified that this move will not affect the nationally recruited staff from Ethiopia, who will continue their work and remain employed by the Bank.

The AfDB assured these staff members and their families that their well-being is of utmost importance.

The decision to withdraw international staff comes in response to a breach of diplomatic protocol and physical assault by Ethiopian security forces on two of the African Development Bank’s international members of staff.

The incident occurred on October 31, 2023, when two staff members based in Addis Ababa were ‘unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted, and detained for several hours without any charges or official explanation.’

The bank stated, “This was a gross violation of their personal diplomatic immunities, rights, and privileges under the African Development Bank Group’s Host Country Agreement with the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.”

Upon learning of the incident, the President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, immediately contacted the highest levels of authority in the Ethiopian government, which led to the release of the two staff members. The bank also sent a formal note verbale to the Ethiopian government on November 6, requesting a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

In an effort to address the matter, a high-level delegation of Bank officials, led by its Senior Vice President, visited Addis Ababa on November 22 to engage with senior Ethiopian authorities and meet with Bank staff in the Ethiopia Office.

However, the bank’s delegation reported that the situation has not yet been satisfactorily resolved, and there are concerns regarding the safety and security of all African Development Bank employees in Ethiopia.

Dr Adesina expressed his concern that the Ethiopian government has not shared any reports or details of the investigations into the incident with the Bank. He emphasized the anxiety caused by the October incident among the African Development Bank Group and its staff in the Ethiopia country office. The incident has also raised concerns among the bank’s shareholders, other multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, the broader diplomatic community, and other stakeholders.

The AfDB is committed to ensuring the safety, security, and protection of its personnel and their rights and privileges. As a precautionary measure, the bank’s international staff in Ethiopia will work remotely from outside the country until the government shares the findings of its investigations into the incident transparently with the Bank and publicly discloses the measures taken to hold the responsible parties accountable.

Dr Adesina affirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s socioeconomic development. As of September 30, 2023, the bank’s ongoing portfolio in Ethiopia consists of 22 projects totalling US$1,24 billion.

However, Dr Adesina noted, “While the bank appreciates the excellent relations it has had with Ethiopia until this egregious incident, its continued operations and future presence in the country could be negatively affected if the incident is not fully resolved.”

