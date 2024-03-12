African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) conference starts in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE 9th African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers has started in Victoria Falls.

The focus is on providing a platform for discussion on intra-Africa rough diamond beatification and value addition especially on the background of 60 percent of world diamonds coming from Africa but the continent with limited cutting and polishing industry.

Value addition limits the export of raw diamonds and enhances employment and revenue.

The conference started this morning and will end on Thursday.

Zimbabwe is the current chair of the 19-member ADPA deputised by Sierra Leone.

The conference outcomes are expected to build into an African policy towards harmonisation of diamond legislation at ADPA level.