African Distillers Limited takes stand against illicit alcohol, urges stronger enforcement

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

ALCOHOLIC beverages giant African Distillers Limited has raised serious concerns about the proliferation of illicit and counterfeit alcohol in the streets and has committed itself to assisting law enforcement agencies who are tirelessly fighting the scourge.

Popularly known as njengu, the spirits are produced illegally within and out of Zimbabwe, outside of the approved and regulated process of registered and legitimate manufacturers. The alcohol doesn’t comply with standards that ensure the quality and safety of products.

Bulawayo police have regularly been arresting producers and distributors of illicit alcohol and have put those still in the business of illicit alcohol on notice.

Speaking in an interview on Friday last week at the Bulawayo Golf Club, Afdis managing director Mr Stanley Muchenje said his company was deeply worried about the scourge but was also heavily involved in making sure the practice was not only stopped but perpetrators were hauled before the courts.

He warned consumers of the illicit alcohol that they were putting their lives at risk as death from such action was a high risk.

It is believed that roughly 25 percent of all alcohol consumed around the world is illicit. According to Interpol, the symptoms of alcohol poisoning from fake alcohol include confusion, loss of coordination, vomiting, irregular or slow breathing, blue-tinged or pale skin, hypothermia, being conscious but unresponsive, or passing out.

“Illicit alcohol is dangerous alcohol, it affects our consumers and as a registered organisation we care about our consumers, it is our concern that there is an influx of unregulated and illicit beverages with no traceable source whatsoever. Besides health issues, it affects us as a business. These are players who are obviously non-compliant with any law regulation in the country, they don’t pay any duties and therefore their prices on the market are far cheaper than a regular, law-abiding company,” said Mr Muchenje.

He said as a regulated organization, they will want a level playing field where all players participate under the same conditions.

“All we are crying for is for the playing field to be level. We are in continuous engagement with enforcement authorities so that they understand the impact of these illicit deals not only on the health of our citizens but even on the fiscus. We are happy with the efforts that are being made by the Government in the fight against this but we feel more can still be done. Let us put more efforts into fighting this scourge and as Afdis, we won’t rest until we totally eradicate it,” said Mr Muchenje.

African Distillers Limited manufactures and distributes Wines, Spirits and Ciders. The Company has six depots in Bulawayo, Harare, Kwekwe, Masvingo, Mutare and Victoria Falls.