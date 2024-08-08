African Football Icon Issa Hayatou Passes Away in Paris at 77

Paris, France – The world of African football is in mourning following the passing of Issa Hayatou, the former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), who died this Thursday in Paris

Hayatou, a towering figure in the sport, left an indelible mark on African football through his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the development of the game across the continent.

Born on August 9, 1946, in Garoua, Cameroon, Hayatou was not only a former footballer but also one of the most influential sports administrators in Africa. He served as the President of CAF from 1988 until March 2017, a period during which African football experienced significant growth and global recognition. His tenure at CAF saw the expansion of the Africa Cup of Nations, the inclusion of more African teams in the FIFA World Cup, and the strengthening of football infrastructure across the continent

Hayatou also held the position of interim President of FIFA from October 2015 to February 2016, stepping in after the suspension of Sepp Blatter. His brief leadership at FIFA came during one of the most turbulent times in the organization’s history, yet he managed to steer it through a crucial period with his characteristic calm and authority.

The news of his death has sent shockwaves throughout the football community, with many paying tribute to his immense contributions to the sport. His leadership not only brought African football into the global spotlight but also paved the way for future generations of African footballers and administrators

“We have lost a great leader, a man who dedicated his life to the growth of football in Africa,” said a spokesperson for CAF. “His legacy will continue to inspire us as we move forward in our mission to develop the sport on the continent.”

Hayatou’s passing leaves a profound void in the world of football, particularly in Africa, where he was not only a leader but also a mentor to many. His efforts in promoting African football have left a lasting legacy that will be remembered for generations.

As the African football community mourns, condolences have poured in from all corners of the globe, with many recognizing Hayatou’s pivotal role in transforming African football into a force to be reckoned with on the world stage

Issa Hayatou’s death marks the end of an era for African football. His contributions will forever be etched in the annals of the sport, and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him and appreciated his work.

Rest in peace, Issa Hayatou.

@Cameroon Concord