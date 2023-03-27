African Games boxing selection at National Novice Championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Novice Championships set for Palace Hotel in Bulawayo on Saturday will be used as a selection meet for the African Games to be held in Ghana early next year.

From the African Games, boxers for the Olympics Games 2024 in Paris, France will be selected. Initially, the African Games were meant to take place in Accra, Ghana in August this year but will ow be held at the beginning of 2024 after an agreement between major stakeholders. African Games will serve as a qualifier for 12 out of the proposed 24 sporting disciplines will see their competition serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris

The Saturday tournament, which includes all age groups, already has a number of clubs and provinces confirming their participation.

The Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Prisons, Bulawayo Province, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Harare, Masvingo, Midlands, Victoria Falls Academy, and Shumba Academy have all confirmed participation.

As part of the entertainment of the day, jumping castles, face painting and balloon art, and braai stands will be set up at the venue to make it a family fun day. Kids will be allowed into the venue only up to 6 pm. – @innocentskizoe