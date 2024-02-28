African ministers gather in Victoria Falls to forge inclusive green future

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE 56th Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance and Economic Development commenced in Victoria Falls today.

The conference, which is a convergence of delegates from nearly all 54 member states, is set to continue until Tuesday, with President Mnangagwa anticipated to grace the event on Monday.

This year’s theme, “Financing the transition to inclusive green economies in Africa: Imperatives, Opportunities and Policy Options,” reflects a collective aspiration towards sustainable development.

Zimbabwe’s progress is seen as pivotal in leading the shift from traditional fossil fuels to renewable energy sources, including solar, hydro, and green hydrogen, alongside modernising transport systems, agriculture, food production, and job creation.

Professor Mthuli Ncube, UNECA Finance Ministers’ chair and Zimbabwe’s Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, expressed his gratitude for the privilege to host this significant event and acknowledged UNECA’s enduring support for Africa’s development journey. He said UNECA has provided support to the African Union and its member states in the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, highlighting the conference’s role as a vital forum for ministers and Central Bank Governors to share insights and strategies

Distinguished attendees, including World Bank Vice President for Africa Victoria Kwakwa, along with representatives from civil society, academia, and other sectors, will partake in the discussions.

UNECA Deputy Executive Secretary Mr Antonio Pedro highlighted the challenges faced since the last conference, noting the world’s deep economic fragility, climate change, conflict, and distrust, from which Africa is not exempt. He remarked on the continent’s disproportionate burden and risks associated with climate-related events and patterns.