African precious metals company Blaze Metals joins Responsible Jewellery Council, boosting ethical standards across the continent

Leonard Ncube ,[email protected]

BLAZE Metals, an African company with interests in precious metals has been certified as a member of the international Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), a development that is set to benefit the whole mining industry in the continent.

Blaze Metals was founded in Ghana and has operations across Africa including Zimbabwe, with headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

The company specialises in trading, refining and distribution of gold and other precious metals such as silver.

The RJC brings together over 1 800 companies of all sizes in the jewellery supply chain, mining and retail across the globe and plays a crucial role in promoting responsible practices and ethical standards within the jewellery and watch industry.

Through its standards certification and collaborative initiatives, the RJC aims to build trust, transparency and sustainability across the entire Jewellery and watch supply chain, ultimately benefiting consumers, communities, and the environment thereby eliminating conflict in the precious metals industry.

Blaze Metals’ membership is a milestone achievement for Africa as it will help address market issues for precious metals while also giving a voice to the continent which will benefit from training and capacity building to value-add its minerals before marketing.

Blaze Metals became a certified member after demonstrating adherence to the RJC’s rigorous standards in areas such as human rights, labour practices, environmental impact, and product integrity which are major challenges in Africa’s mining areas.

“Blaze Metals is proud to announce its official certification as a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council underscoring its commitment to ethical practices and sustainability within the jewellery industry.

“With a strong commitment to ethical sourcing and environmental sustainability, Blaze Metals delivers the highest quality products to its clients worldwide. Joining RJC is a significant milestone for Blaze Metals. It reflects our unwavering dedication to ethical sourcing and responsible business conduct. We believe in transparency and accountability, and this certification reaffirms our commitment to our customers, partners, and stakeholders,” said the company’s chief executive, Oheneba Prince Kofi Poku in a statement.

Blaze Metals also runs massive corporate social responsibility in its areas of operation through the Oheneba Poku Foundation.

Prince Poku said the certification, which will run for three years, further solidifies Blaze Metals’ position as a trusted provider of responsibly sourced jewellery at a time when many countries have accelerated diversifying their reserves by increasing holdings of gold and using local currencies for international payment.

Zimbabwe has over 60 minerals and the Second Republic has been engaging the private sector for partnerships as the mining industry chased a target of US$12 billion which it achieved last year, according to authorities.

Many countries are adopting gold as a base metal for economic growth and Zimbabwe based its new ZWG currency on the mineral.

The RJC plays a crucial role in helping gold-producing countries maximise their benefits by promoting responsible practices throughout the jewellery supply chain, enhancing market access, building capacity, and fostering transparency in the gold supply chain.

Speaking in a Zoom meeting on Thursday, Prince Kofi said the company started a few years ago as a new venture in Africa and the foundation has since 2018 been managing communities affected by degradation by mining companies.

Dubai is a key market for gold accounting for about 20 percent share.

“Many countries have minerals but lack the capacity to go through the process to sell due to licences. As a trading company from Africa, we understand challenges and being responsible means we are taking measures making sure gold is not from conflict areas. As a Member of the RJC, we look forward to collaborating with industry peers to drive positive change and set higher standards within the jewellery sector,”

“Mining companies should work together to improve ethical standards. This is more like how we can help producers in the market. We work with various countries in Africa to offtake in Dubai and help them sell, we worked with Zimbabwe at the Dubai metal conference,” he said.

Prince Poku said the value of metals is determined by markets and the certification will help the whole continent because certification is crucial on the market side.

He said membership to RJC is open to any entity that meets the ethical standards.

Executive director of Oheneba Poku Foundation and head of Blaze Metals CSR, Mr Fred Kyei Sarpong challenged miners to practice responsible mining and take care of communities and the environment in the areas they operate in and failure to do so affects the whole value chain.

He said mining companies should co-exist with communities.

Oheneba Poku Foundation is Blaze Metals’s charitable division that’s driving social change and contributing to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The company works with various bodies including the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, a continental body to which Zimbabwe is a founding member, as the body seeks to facilitate international cooperation in the mining and mineral sector among member nations with a clear goal of promoting exploration, extraction, value addition and local beneficiation.-@ncubeleon