African Sun donates to anti-poaching unit

ZIMBABWE’S leading hospitality group, African Sun Limited (ASL) has donated US$21 000 to the Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) to help in wildlife conservation activities.

The hospitality group’s management handed over the cheque to VFAPU founder Mr Charles Brightman on Friday 30 June at an event in Victoria Falls.

The money is set to be used for game scouts’ salaries and medical aid, to promote anti-poaching activities.

VFAPU was established in 1999 as a non-profit organisation dedicated to the conservation of local wildlife and natural resources and employs 16 game scouts who operate in and around Victoria Falls.

They have removed more than 30 000 wire snares from the bush, arrested more than 1 000 serious poaching criminals most of whom have been taken to court and rescued over 500 animals from snares since 1999.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, ASL head of marketing, public relations and innovation Ms Charleen Mtezo said the group actively drives corporate social responsibility in order to fulfil and meaningfully impact communities in which it operates in as well as contribute towards the achievement of the United Nations Agenda 2030 for strategic development goals.

ASL has presence across the country where it operates more than 10 hotels.

“On behalf of ASL it is my pleasure to be with you all at this very important event where we are handing over our donation to the Victoria Falls Anti-poaching Unit who are doing tremendous work in the conservation of our local wildlife and natural resources.

“As ASL also benefits from this natural beauty and biodiversity and we seek to participate and contribute to its preservation and restoration. The VFAPU tries to ease some of the burdens by protecting wildlife and habitants form poachers, as well as rescuing and rehabilitating injured animals. It is against this background that as ASL we saw it fit to assist the VFAPU so that they are able to carry out the challenging tasks at hand. Our donation of US$21 000 will cover salaries and medical aid for scouts for a period of 12 months,” she said.

Ms Mtezo thanked ASL board for thinking wildlife conservation and CSR as she challenged other corporates to follow suit.

Because of its location within the game park surrounded by Chamabondo and Zambezi National Parks, Victoria Falls has high incidents of human-wildlife conflict.

Mr Brightman said the gesture will help in continuation of anti-poaching efforts to protect wildlife, which is the mainstay of Victoria Falls economy.

VFAPU efforts are to keep the city in its pristine environment so as not to disturb wildlife which are the major tourism drawcard.

The most common forms of poaching in Victoria Falls are commercial killing elephants and rhinos, snaring animals for bush meat, wood and fish poaching.

VFAPU conducts day and night patrols.

Mr Brightman welcomed the gesture.

“We are very grateful to work with various stakeholders for a common cause and working in partnership with various stakeholders including the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, local authorities, police and others, we have removed over 30 000 wire snares in the bush around Victoria Falls.

“Zimbabwe is a well-known destination and people come to see wildlife and if without wildlife people will choose alternative destinations. So more wildlife means more visitors and if we don’t have any wildlife here we don’t have tourists.

“Our challenge has been operational costs, vehicle maintenance and salaries to ensure enough funds to keep the salaries going so as to keep the scouts with jobs and effectively conduct our anti-poaching activities. Poaching steals from us all and we wouldn’t have people coming for tourism without wildlife so we appeal to other corporates to come on board. The more scouts we can get sponsored the more employment we can create and the more we fight poaching,” said Mr Brightman.

He said VFAPU had helped reduce poaching over the years,” he said.

