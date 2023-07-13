African Sun Limited appoints new board chairman

Acting Business Editor

HOSPITALITY group, African Sun Limited has announced the retirement of its chairman and non-executive board member Dr Emmanuel Fundira effective 29 June.

Dr Fundira leaves the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed entity after the completion of his term.

He was appointed chairman of the board of directors on 20 October 2021 and served as a non-executive director of the board since 2012.

In a statement, the hospitality group said Mr Constantine Chikosi takes over the chairman of the board, effective from 10 July 2023.

“The Board of Directors at African Sun Limited hereby informs stakeholders about the retirement of Dr E A Fundira as Chairman and Non-Executive Board member, effective 29 June 2023. This follows the completion of Dr Fundira’s term, in alignment with the company’s governance structure,” reads part of the notice.

Africa Sun said Mr Chikosi has been a valued member of the board since 1 May, 2021 and serves as the Chair of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

“The Board of Directors at African Sun Limited takes great pleasure in announcing the appointment of Mr Constantine Chikosi as the Chairman of the Board, effective from the 10th of July 2023.

“ Mr Chikosi is no stranger to our organization, having been a valued member of our Board since the 1st of May, 2021, and serving as the Chair of our Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

“ With over 25 years of experience in executive roles across emerging markets and a wealth of global relationships spanning both public and private sectors, his leadership skills and strategic acumen are well-recognized.”

After earning his master’s degree in economics, Mr Chikosi started his career at the Anglo-American mining group, before transitioning to the Commonwealth Secretariat’s London office in 1990.

He qualified as a Chartered Management Accountant and took up the role of Chief Economics Officer.

In 2000, Mr Chikosi joined the World Bank, where he enjoyed a distinguished tenure of almost two decades, holding numerous leadership roles at the organization’s Washington D.C. headquarters and across various global offices.

“His final position was the Regional Director of Portfolio & Operations (Southeast Asia). Currently, he also serves on the Board and the Risk Monitoring Committee of MCB Group, a leading financial institution listed on the local stock exchange in Mauritius; and as a Board Member of both Strand Hanson Ltd, a London-based merchant bank, and the Old Mutual Group.

Mr Chikosi is a graduate of the INSEAD Business School at Fontienblue, France.