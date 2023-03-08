African Sun Limited hands over renovated Ward

08 Mar, 2023 - 11:03 0 Views
0 Comments
African Sun Limited hands over renovated Ward

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

African Sun Limited, through one of its subsidiaries – Holiday Inn today handed over a freshly renovated ward to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

The ward is situated on the 3rd floor of Mpilo Central Hospital.

In attendance are Holiday Inn General Manager, Mrs Amanda Mathema,  Mpilo Central Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Narcious Dzvanga, and senior staff from Holiday Inn and the hospital.

The 34-bed ward has had linen replaced,  repainted, tiled, and ablution facilities were redone, with the addition of new bathtubs.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting