African youths wowed by President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa takes a closer look at a branded soccer ball during a tour of the Zanu -F stand at the party's 7th National Youth League Conference at the Harare International Conference Centre yesterday. Looking on are his deputies Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.

Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s reform agenda has inspired youths from across the globe with representatives from sister revolutionary parties in Africa yesterday saying they feel at home in Zimbabwe because of the Second Republic’s open-door policy.

Giving solidarity messages during the Zanu-PF Youth League elective conference, which was officially opened by President Mnangagwa, youths from governing parties in South Africa, Mozambique, Rwanda, Burundi, Namibia and Tanzania hailed the exemplary leadership of President Mnangagwa, particularly his empowerment policies.

The youths, who were drawn from across the African continent, were representing their ruling parties and in their solidarity messages said they had been dispatched by their Presidents as a sign of respect to the statesman that is President Mnangagwa.

They included delegates from the African National Congress of South Africa, Frelimo (Mozambique), Swapo (Namibia), CNDD–FDD (Burundi), Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Tanzania) and Patriotic Front of Rwanda.

These parties dispatched leaders of their youth wings, who all praised President Mnangagwa for his policies that empower youths and focus on wealth creation.

ANC Youth League Secretary for International Relations, Cde Khulekani Skosana, called for unity among Africans saying xenophobic attacks against Africans were uncalled for.

“We are here to convey a message from the people of South Africa through the leadership of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The liberation of African people exists here in Zimbabwe. There is one Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini born Nhlanhla Paballo Mohlauli who is the leader of Operation Dudula whom we want to deal with. Pasi neDudula Pasi, Viva African youth leagues viva,” he said.

Cde Skosana denounced xenophobic attacks in South Africa saying Africans should unite to keep the spirit of African founding fathers.

“As a South African, I am not a foreigner here. I am not a visitor here, this is home to all Africans. This is our home. When you go to South Africa, feel at home. You must go to South Africa and do whatever you want. You must go and open your businesses.

“Our forefathers fought for the liberation of Africa. They lost their lives to ensure that we are free today. They spent 100 years as liberation fighters. They fought, they sacrificed their lives and blood to make sure we are here today,” he said.

Cde Skosana commended the peaceful environment that exists in Zimbabwe and called upon the youths to exhibit a high level of discipline to defend the legacy left by the African founding fathers.

“We feel very welcome here in Zimbabwe in the land of Cde Chikara (referring to President Mnangagwa’s Shumba totem). The liberation of African people exists here. Young people are serious in this country in terms of empowerment because of your policies Cde President. We are saying in 2023 comrades, our AK47 is a pen and paper to vote for President Mnangagwa as a way of thanking him for his economic policies.”

Cde Skosana’s condemnation of Operation Dudula comes after the tragic loss of life of Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi in South Africa recently due to xenophobic flames that were torched by Dlamini and his followers.

“The President is starting a fight for economic emancipation. We thank you Cde President. We do not need to be employed, we need to employ. We need to fight to ensure that young people have got opportunities and enhance their lives. Youths should not just wear party regalia but must be active in the building of the country’s economy,” he said.

Cde Skosana also called for the immediate removal of sanctions that are negatively affecting the speedy recovery of the country’s economy.

Secretary for International Relations for Imbonerakure Youth League from Burundi’s ruling party, CNDD–FDD, Cde Landry Nzokira, said the conference is an eye-opener for the youth to take action in building African economies.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi’s Youth League Secretary-General, Cde Kenani Kihongosi, said they were excited to be in Zimbabwe for the conference, which is meant to address the concerns of the youth.

On their part, representatives from Frelimo in Mozambique called for the immediate removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Rwanda Patriotic Front Youth League member, Cde Christian Kanangire Ngabo, also hailed the Second Republic’s policies meant to capacitate the youth.

The 7th National Conference of the Youth League, which is being held under the theme, “Vision 2030: Revitalise, Empower, Involve the Youth”, saw a new leadership being elected last night.