Africa’s Business Heroes leverage technology, innovation to transform lives

Mr Sun LiJun, Partner of the Alibaba Partnership and board member of the Jck Ma Foundation

Prosper Ndlovu in KIGALI, Rwanda

AFRICA’s entrepreneurs are increasingly leveraging technology and innovation to transform lives while generating positive societal change, thereby positioning the continent as an investment destination of choice.

Over the past five years, the entrepreneurial spirit powered by the digital economy has not just blossomed in China but also fiercely ignited across Africa, says Alibaba Partnership and Jack Ma Foundation executive, Mr Sun LiJun.

He was addressing delegates to the 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Summit, which is underway in Kigali. Now in its 5th edition, ABH is the brainchild of Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder, Mr Jack Ma.

Despite facing global challenges in the last two years, Mr Lijun said Africa’s entrepreneurs have demonstrated unwavering resilience, which has been enhanced by digital absorption.

“It has been inspiring to see them deploy advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and block chain to forge solutions that are groundbreaking and inventive,” he said.

“These individuals, who leverage technology and innovation to transform lives and generate societal change, are undoubtedly Africa’s heroes.”

Taking agriculture for instance, Mr Lijun said several African entrepreneurs have harnessed data to develop efficient platforms for farmers, revolutionizing how agricultural products are sold.

Others have utilized technology to modernize African food processing industries.

In the education sector, he said innovative online virtual 3D labs have been established, enhancing the learning experience in science disciplines such as physics, chemistry, and biology. In healthcare, these visionaries have established tech-enabled diagnostic centers in communities, democratizing access to top-tier medical services, he said.

In the renewable energy sector, innovators are creating affordable fuel bricks, easing the financial burden of cooking and safeguarding the continent’s forests, he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, ABH head of partnership programmes, Mrs Zahra Baitie-Baateng, said the fusion of digital technology with entrepreneurship has taken centre stage in Africa, thereby helping the continent unlock more opportunities for its citizens, especially the youth.

This is critical in helping Africa to tackle several societal challenges in education, healthcare, and economy at large.

Asking delegates where Africa could be in the next five years, Mrs Baateng said the time has come for Africa to scale up innovation to sustain the transformation momentum.

Prosper Ndlovu in KIGALI, Rwanda

AFRICA’s entrepreneurs are increasingly leveraging technology and innovation to transform lives while generating positive societal change, thereby positioning the continent as an investment destination of choice.

Over the past five years, the entrepreneurial spirit powered by the digital economy has not just blossomed in China but also fiercely ignited across Africa, says Alibaba Partnership and Jack Ma Foundation executive, Mr Sun LiJun.

He was addressing delegates to the 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Summit, which is underway in Kigali. Now in its 5th edition, ABH is the brainchild of Chinese billionaire and Alibaba founder, Mr Jack Ma.

Despite facing global challenges in the last two years, Mr Lijun said Africa’s entrepreneurs have demonstrated unwavering resilience, which has been enhanced by digital absorption.

“It has been inspiring to see them deploy advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and block chain to forge solutions that are groundbreaking and inventive,” he said.

“These individuals, who leverage technology and innovation to transform lives and generate societal change, are undoubtedly Africa’s heroes.”

Taking agriculture for instance, Mr Lijun said several African entrepreneurs have harnessed data to develop efficient platforms for farmers, revolutionizing how agricultural products are sold.

Others have utilized technology to modernize African food processing industries.

In the education sector, he said innovative online virtual 3D labs have been established, enhancing the learning experience in science disciplines such as physics, chemistry, and biology. In healthcare, these visionaries have established tech-enabled diagnostic centers in communities, democratizing access to top-tier medical services, he said.

In the renewable energy sector, innovators are creating affordable fuel bricks, easing the financial burden of cooking and safeguarding the continent’s forests, he added.

Speaking at the same occasion, ABH head of partnership programmes, Mrs Zahra Baitie-Baateng, said the fusion of digital technology with entrepreneurship has taken centre stage in Africa, thereby helping the continent unlock more opportunities for its citizens, especially the youth.

This is critical in helping Africa to tackle several societal challenges in education, healthcare, and economy at large.

Asking delegates where Africa could be in the next five years, Mrs Baateng said the time has come for Africa to scale up innovation to sustain the transformation momentum.