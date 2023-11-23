Africa’s Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale kicks off

Prosper Ndlovu in KIGALI, Rwanda

THE 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) Summit and Grand Finale is underway in Kigali, Rwanda with participation from the continent’s entrepreneurial ecosystem players and aspiring entrepreneurs from across Africa seeking to gain inspiration and practical insights.

Delegates to the two-day event will witness ABH’s top 10 heroes of this year’s edition battle it out to be crowned the 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes winner.

“The Africa’s Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in Kigali promises to be an amazing showcase of AI: African insight, innovation, and impact. For the last five years, ABH has been a steward of Africa’s entrepreneurial excellence, and this year’s finale will be the stage for the pan-African entrepreneur ecosystem to shine,” says Jason Pau, Executive Director of International Programs at the Jack Ma Foundation. Since 2019, the ABH initiative identifies, support, and inspires the next generation of African entrepreneurs who are making an impact in their local communities, working to solve the most pressing problems, and building a more sustainable and inclusive economy for the future.

ABH is a philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy. In the last five years, ABH has conducted a continent-wide search with its partners for the most talented and motivated entrepreneurs who are driving growth and positive impact in their communities.

It features 50 African entrepreneur finalists each year as they pitch their businesses to compete for the final prize. Over the decade, ABH will recognise 100 outstanding African entrepreneurs.

…more to follow