Africa’s creative revolution…Collaboration key to unlocking Zimbabwe’s potential: King KG

RENOWNED Zimbabwean writer and philanthropist, Mthulisi Ndlovu, also known as KingKG or KhuluGatsheni, has emphasised the importance of innovative collaborations in the creative industry, warning that an obsession with competition can hinder growth and development.

King KG noted that countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, and Tanzania are leading the charge in Africa’s creative revolution.

He said South Africa’s Amapiano genre, which has taken over the international creative scene with high-profile artistes like Chris Brown and Jason Derulo collaborating with African Amapiano artistes should be an example.

“Afrobeats is conquering the world of creative spaces and evolving by the day. Artistes like Burna Boy, Asake, Davido and Platinum Diamond are leading the charge and their success is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation.

“We need to foster a spirit of collaboration among local creatives, where musicians, producers, and artistes work together to create something unique and powerful,” he said.

King KG said that collaboration is key to unlocking Zimbabwe’s creative potential, and it all starts locally.

“Once we have a strong foundation locally, we can then collaborate with regional and international partners to take our creative industry to the next level.

“Collaboration is the spark that ignites the flame of creativity. When we work together, we share ideas, skills, and resources, and that’s when the magic happens. Let’s collaborate locally, and then spill beyond borders to make a global impact,” said King KG.

He said there is also a need to embrace and celebrate local genres.

“Zimbabweans should never feel small or look down on their locally pioneered genres. There’s great potential in our Tshibilika/Rhumba music, Isichathamiya, Zimdancehall, Sungura music, Ngoma nehosho and our traditional Zimbabwean music. These genres have a unique flavour and style that can captivate audiences globally.

“Upcoming and established Zimbabwean creatives should prioritise their online presence and have their works available on all major digital platforms. There should be a paradigm shift towards embracing technology and reaching a wider audience. Art should never be confined or limited to language and or genre. This mentality should be buried in the past and understand that art on its own is an independent language, which seeks no limitations,” said King KG. – @mthabisi_mthire