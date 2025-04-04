Africa’s rise depends on strong education pillars: President Mnangagwa

Mashudu Netsianda

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has challenged stakeholders attending the ongoing 3rd Africa Education Summit in Victoria Falls to proffer solutions and actionable policies that propel the continent into a rising star.

He said since Africa is rising, education should be one of the strongest pillars of that rise.

“Let us build a robust education system that ensures that we take pride in our identity as Africans. We must work to align the education sector, and our schools and higher learning institutions must be incubators of innovation so that our students produce goods and services that meet the demands of our communities,” said President Mnangagwa.

He implored private players including those in the diaspora to complement the Government by investing in clean energy, which is deemed a dual necessity.

“We need an education system that enables our learners to create jobs and solve societal challenges. The need to enhance collaboration cannot be emphasised. My government has increased support for teaching and learning material and these are having a positive impact in learning processes and ensure a knowledge-driven economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the digital divide remains a challenge in the continent, adding that there is an urgent need to address those issues through promoting research in A1, climate change and agriculture in Africa.