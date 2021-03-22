AfriForum pushes for Ramaphosa to appear before Zondo Commission

Civil rights group AfriForum has filed an application to the state capture commission to cross-examine President Cyril Ramaphosa on the ANC’s cadre deployment policy.

“AfriForum specifically asks that President Ramaphosa be questioned about the ANC’s cadre deployment policy and also requests that AfriForum be afforded an opportunity to make submissions in this regard to the commission and also itself to cross-examine the president,” the organisation said in a statement.

AfriForum said the application stemmed from the fact that Ramaphosa was chairperson of the ANC cadre deployment committee from 2013 to 2016.

“During this time, several individuals who today are accused of corruption and state capture were appointed to key positions on the grounds of their loyalty to the ANC.”

Ernst Roets, head of policy and action at AfriForum, said the ANC’s cadre deployment was the most important contributing factor to corruption and state capture.

“The ANC is outspoken about its approach that loyalty to the party is a decisive factor as far as appointments to key positions in the government are concerned. Apparently, this carries even more weight than merit and the ability to do the work.

“What is cloaked in secrecy, however, is exactly what this committee has been doing, and what individuals have been appointed to key positions on the grounds of their loyalty to the party,” Roets said.

The cadre deployment policy, Roets said, not only covered deployments in key positions but also the redeployment of party loyalists.

AfriForum says it will question Ramaphosa on the following individuals: Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan, Lucky Montana, Jeff Radebe, Joseph Phungula, Sifiso Buthelezi, Thuli Madonsela, Kady Muteba, Patello Lebbaka, Francois van Eeden, Lynne Brown, Nicholas Linnel, Nhlanhla Nene and Modise Motloba. — Timeslive