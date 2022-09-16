Afro-Classic Jazz vocalist remembers Majaivana in album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO music folklore is incomplete without the mention of diaspora-based singer Lovemore “Majaivana” Tshuma who has been remembered by Mkhiwa Omhle (real name Zibusiso Sobrique’nt Ncube) on his debut album.

The album titled Golide, which is Majaivana’s totem, pays homage to the Umoya Wami hit-maker and his exploits in the music sector.

The Afro-Classic jazz musician, who is based in South Africa, said Majaivana is an inspiration worth celebrating.

“Golide is my first album and it’s named after Majaivana’s totem. He’s an inspiration to the Bulawayo sound and should be celebrated while he still breathes. Many times, we celebrate our icons when they’re dead and I think that’s a travesty,” Mkhiwa Omhle said.

He said the album, set to be released on a date yet to be announced, also speaks against gender-based violence in a society where femicide is gaining traction.

“The track Nithule rebukes men to stop violence against women and children while Khuluma Ndoda urges men to open up when they have problems instead of committing suicide. Other tracks encourage faith in Christ, effective communication in romantic relationships, and other topics so my fans can expect a wholesome production,” said Mkhiwa Omhle.

The 10-track album was composed, arranged, and produced by Mkhiwa Omhle in South Africa.

Born in Mbomanzi, Lower Gwelo, Mkhiwa Omhle grew up in Emakhandeni and trained as a professional teacher before trading chalk for the microphone after relocating to South Africa.

Before this album, Mkhiwa Omhle released four singles which include Africa, Xola, Qaphela and Nithule. – @eMKlass_49