Afro-Imbube pioneer, Ezebhubesi breaks boundaries

Zimbabwean-born Brian Sibanda, the pioneer of Afro-Imbube traditional music, is making a name for himself in South Africa’s vibrant arts scene.

A proud advocate of African culture, Sibanda is the mastermind behind the Afro-Imbube genre, a blend of traditional African music and modern Afro-pop elements. He is celebrated not only for his unique sound but also for his energetic performances and striking costumes.

The musician who uses the name, “Ezebhubesi” the lion’s pride, has performed at numerous cultural events, festivals and concerts, captivating audiences locally and regionally. He has shared stages with prominent musicians like Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Martin Sibanda, Ndolwane Super Sounds, Platform One, Zinjaziyamluma, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Mark Ngwazi, Freddie Gwala and Amaqaqa.

In an interview, Sibanda said his love for music blossomed during his early years in primary school, where he eagerly participated in cultural dance groups.

“At a young age, I loved music and cultural dancing. I never missed a chance to be part of culture groups at school,” he shared.

In 2018, he founded Ezebhubesi – meaning “The Lion’s Pride” in Zulu – and released his debut album, Zangen’eZebhubesi, featuring eight tracks. In 2022, Sibanda followed up with a second album, Journey of My Life, which featured collaborations with artistes from various genres, including Umfana kaJobe, UMsamanzi Ukhonolakhe, Prosperity Melinda Mpofu, Candy Ncube and Mighty Manzini.

Last year, he gained recognition widely when his song, Dear Bambo Lwami won Song of the Year from Amaqhawanentaba FM, an online radio station operating from South Africa, supporting African artistes. The track featured gospel artistes Candy Ncube and Donny Donald Mlalazi.

This year, Sibanda released the single Dilika Ntaba, again featuring Candy Ncube.

Afro-Imbube traditional music, according to the musician, is laced with different types of genres including Imbube, Maskandi and Tshibilika, which resonate with black people and their cultures.

“Afro-Imbube traditional music is a genre I created, particularly among the Zulu people. It merges traditional African music with modern Afro-pop, showcasing Africa’s cultural heritage.

“My vision is to restore and promote our African culture and its value,” Sibanda said.

However, despite the genre being well-received, introducing it to new audiences and working solo has its own challenges.

“Working solo has always been difficult and introducing a new genre to the public was more challenging. It took time for audiences to understand what I was bringing to them. Financial challenges have also been a hurdle,” he admitted.

In addition to his music career, Sibanda is dedicated to grooming fresh talent, ensuring the continuity of his Afro-Imbube genre. His journey remains an inspiring example of cultural preservation through music.