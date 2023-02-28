Afro-pop songster, Khwezi’s Seasons come full circle

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AVID Bible scholars know that everything happens in its due time, with seasons falling in their rightful place. This is the case with local Afro-pop songster Khwezi (born Zibusiso Johane Ndlovu) who has released his debut album titled “Seasons”.

The artiste who in the past, has fought depression, said his latest 10-track project sums up his experiences in life.

“The name ‘Seasons’ sums up everything that we went through and still do. This includes the tears, laughter, loss, love, and an alter ego that was birthed by time. To understand that no one is perfect, we have tracks that tackle drug abuse/child marriages/social pressures. The goal is to shed off the toxic deep narcissism that’s so much a norm now and cultivate empathy,” shared the artiste.

Some of the songs to expect from the project include Thando, Indoda, Asphileni, Cries, and Sebenza. The album was recorded, mixed and mastered by Donny Chords, Tebza, and Chipson.

In the past, the soulful singer has worked with Asaph, Msiz’kay, Vusa Mkhaya, Pozee, Luminous, Mimi Tarukwana and South Africa-based producer SeeZusbeats.

Quizzed on what the future holds, the Khuza hit-maker hinted at dropping visuals for his projects. – @MbuleloMpofu