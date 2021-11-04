Afrobloggers Awards 2021 reveal nominees

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE nominees for the Afrobloggers Awards for 2021’s edition have been revealed and Zimbabwean bloggers are among some of the continent’s best bloggers to make the grade.

On Monday, the organisation released a list of bloggers who stand a chance to win after making it to the final adjudication process which began on Monday and will end on the 14th of this month.

Afrobloggers whose aim is to amplify and promote Africa’s emerging voices in the use of online spaces opened for nominee submissions from 20 September to 03 October 2021 and award winners in their respective categories will be revealed on the 15th of December.

According to the Afrobloggers’ website, a trifecta of categories did not make it to this stage due to inadequate nominee submissions.

These include Business, Tech, and Guide and furthermore, the organisation decided to have Reviews as a stand-alone category since there was an overwhelming response for the category.

Voting has been opened to the public and will contribute 20% of the total final mark while content quality will have a lion’s share with 50% while the last 30% will be accounted for by site design and user experience.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Bulawayo blogger, Uratile Nare who owns Diverse Fashionista to pick her brain on her debut nomination.

“I’m highly honoured for the recognition. The fact that I was considered even motivates me to do more. Words are not enough to explain how I feel right now,” commented the visibly elated Uratile.

Uratile will battle it out for the Lifestyle award against 9 other African bloggers.

Other bloggers from Zimbabwe include Ingudukazi and Enthuse magazine, Travel Mufasa and just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49