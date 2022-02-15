After months of separation, Minnie Dlamini, Quinton file for divorce

Showbiz Reporter

South African media personality, Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini-Jones who last year hinted that she wanted to throw in the towel on her marriage has done so as she has filed for divorce.

In an Instagram post last year, the media personality opened up about how challenging marriage was. She revealed her challenges on Instagram admitting that there had been many days she wanted to throw in the towel as she captioned a picture of herself and hubby, Quinton Jones on their wedding day five years ago.

Now, she has issued a statement informing people of her decision to break up with Jones.

“In the last two years, our family has experienced incredible joy and devastating loss. During this time, we found comfort in knowing we had each other. Despite our better efforts to absorb the changes in motion, the emotional burden and the post-traumatic distress of our individual loss outweighed our will. After months of separation and consultations with our family and a counsellor, we have taken the decision to officially file for divorce.

“Despite the end of our marriage and romantic relationship, we remain friends, business partners and loving parents to our beautiful son.

“This was a difficult decision to come to and even more heart-breaking to have to announce,” wrote the couple in a statement that was shared on Minnie’s Instagram account.

The couple have asked for privacy during this difficult time.