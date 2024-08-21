After SADC Summit: Infrastructure development drive to devolve nationwide

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE Government has pledged to continue with its infrastructure development initiatives throughout the country following the recent SADC Industrialisation Week and 44th Ordinary SADC Summit, both of which were hugely successful.

President Mnangagwa, who took over as SADC chairman, has stated that the Second Republic will continue prioritising infrastructure development, as the country aims to become an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

There is consensus that improving the country’s infrastructure will promote economic growth, lead to increased productivity and enhanced regional integration.

The upgrades made ahead of the SADC Summit, such as the rehabilitation of key roads, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe VIP Pavilion, hotel upgrades, improvements in internet connectivity, mobile network coverage, and the provision of ICT equipment and services, set a benchmark for future projects.

The infrastructure improvements extended to platforms allowing for hybrid meetings and interpretation services, which were installed at the main summit venue in Parliament, as well as at the University of Zimbabwe, Geo Pomona, and the Museum of African Liberation.

The Government has committed to completing all outstanding projects, accelerating construction of the New City in Mt Hampden, and ensuring the ITF-SADC Committee continues to implement the necessary projects and programmes.

In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Government has recognised the importance of maintaining the momentum generated across these projects.

“Cabinet noted that there is a need to sustain the momentum created across the board and agreed as follows: that all outstanding projects and programmes be completed; that the building of the New City in Mt Hampden be accelerated, and that the ITF-SADC Committee and sub-committees remain active and committed to the implementation of the projects and programmes under their purview,” he said.

He said the preparations for the SADC Summit, particularly in Greater Harare, were executed effectively, with significant improvements made to major city roads linking the airport to hotels. These developments ensured that the Summit proceeded smoothly and left a lasting legacy.

Dr Muswere said the SADC Industrialisation Week was a significant triumph attracting over 3 500 participants from the local, regional and international business community.

The event included a public lecture delivered by President Mnangagwa at the University of Zimbabwe.

He praised the media’s efforts in providing adequate coverage for the events and expressed gratitude to all media houses and citizens who helped to clean and beautify the city in the run-up to the summit.

“In general, media coverage was well provided by both private and public media and generated the needed education and awareness, while other events such as the SADC Tourism Night and the tour of Geo Pomona and the Museum of African Liberation were well executed,” he said.

The Cabinet also took the opportunity to congratulate President Mnangagwa on assuming the SADC chairmanship and for successfully hosting an event of such prestige, with all Member States represented at the highest levels.