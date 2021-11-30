After two-year hiatus, rapper Lynden Lungu moots comeback

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

WHEN Lynden Lungu took a hiatus from public performances in 2019, little did he know how difficult it would be to stage a comeback.

Now, he feels reinvigorated and more than ready to perform and the Zim Hip Hop Awards (ZHHA) nominated Cottage #47 will be his footstool as he stages his comeback.

Shying away from the public eye and also the controversy that is synonymous with the industry, Lynden decided it was time for him to lay low. His detachment from the social scene even gave birth to a new name for the Bulawayo-born rapper. During this time, he became ASTROBOY.

“My embryonic career almost ended before it began as I took some time off it to focus on other things, but in as much as this doesn’t make sense, I’m very excited, but fearful as well. Crowds have been evolving and growing and I’m performing with a great line up which pushes me to up my game,” said the 22-year-old rapper.

Artistes that will flank the Before The Fall singer include triple ZHHA nominee Indigo Saint, Rouckie Doub, Smokey Joint, Swazy and Leezie Taylor in a show that will be hosted by Sir Miles.

To date, the rapper has two mixtapes, Pretty Drugs and In My Eyes that were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Complementary to the mixtapes are two singles and a playlist released in 2020 titled MuMbLe ThE WaY.

According to the Da TRUTH-inspired rapper, “Being forgotten is every rapper’s nightmare” hence it is imperative for him to get back in the game before being overtaken by new talent and thrown into oblivion. – @eMKlass