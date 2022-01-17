The commandments, “You shall not commit adultery,” “You shall not murder,” “You shall not steal,” “You shall not covet,”[a] and whatever other command there may be, are summed up in this one command: “Love your neighbour as yourself.”

Romans 13:9-10

All ten commandments in the Bible, as diverse as they are, ultimately sum up one law, which is to love.

Love is a two-way street; vertical love (to God) and horizontal love (across to a neighbour). When these two work hand in hand, they form Agape Love. Agape Love is the Love that was shared abroad in our hearts by the Holy Spirit.

It is unconditional, deep, and sacrificial; it is benevolent and the commitment of showing the Love of God towards a neighbour and enemies too.

The human heart is fragile, and life’s up and downs, toxic relations, and enemies’ attacks can taint it, sowing bitterness and hatred, but when Agape love is present in your heart, negativity is washed off.

You will find that the best way to overcome enemies is when you show them love! Jesus Christ was tormented, scoffed, and spat on, but He only said a prayer for his enemies, “Forgive them Lord, for they know not what they do.” This Agape Love caused Jesus Christ to come down on earth to die for all of us and this is the Love that covers all sins and silences your enemies.

The torment of heaping coals (Romans 12 v 20), which Love puts on enemies is beyond your human reasoning and imagination, therefore, do not retaliate, do not hate, refuse to be bitter, and love your enemy.

Today’s Challenge: When someone creates a small circle to shut you out, create a bigger circle.

Love never fails. God Bless!