Agent Sawu makes history

FORMER Zimbabwe international striker Agent Sawu has joined Highlanders as second assistant.

He becomes the first former Zimbabwe Saints player to coach Highlanders.

He is a holder of several coaching and management certificates with a playing career which took him to Switzerland, China and South Africa.

The legend signed a contract with the club at 11am today and was later introduced to Kaindu and the squad in the afternoon.

“We’re delighted to announce that Agent Sawu has joined Kelvin Kaindu’s backroom staff as the second Assistant Coach.

Sawu holds a CAF B license in coaching, a UEFA certificate in Football Management, and a certificate in Soccer Management and Scouting course. He has a vast coaching experience, having coached the Zimbabwe National team U15 and U17 side, Bantu Rovers and recently Kwekwe United .We welcome him on board,” said Highlanders in a statement.