Agribank closes Maphisa branch due to Covid-19

Business Reporter

THE Agricultural Bank of Zimbabwe has temporarily closed its branch in Maphisa, Matobo District, in Matabeleland South after one of its workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The banking group officially notified stakeholders of the development in a public notice.

“One of our staff members at Maphisa tested positive for Covid-19 following a routine test. The employee is stable and is now under isolation,” said the bank.

“The local Covid-19 rapid response team is now handling the matter as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the World Health Organisation guidelines.

“Accordingly, a decision has been made to temporarily close Agribank Maphisa branch to allow disinfection to be conducted at the premises.”

Agribank said the rest of the staff at the branch will also undergo the PCR test to establish their status and have with immediate effect proceeded to go into the mandatory 14-days self quarantine.

“The date for the re-opening of the branch, will be advised indue course after consultation with the local Covid-19 rapid response team,” said the bank.

It encouraged staff to continue adhering to the prescribed safely measures as communicated through its internal bulletins and to report any Covid-19 related issues to the national coordinator.

A number of companies have reported temporary closures due to Covid-19 and are implementing measures, working with health authorities, to curb infections.