Agricultural wealth re-imagined: President Mnangagwa’s vision

President Mnangagwa displays the Deed of Transfer he received from Land Tenure Technical Committee chairperson Mr Kuda Tagwirei (left) at the launch of the Land Tenure Implementation Programme at Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe last month. Looking on is Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is the Cabinet Oversight Committee chairperson of the programme (File picture)

Dereck Goto

Prominent businessman and Chairperson of the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has described Zimbabwe’s recent introduction of bankable title deeds for state-owned land as a landmark initiative with the potential to transform the country’s economic landscape.

Speaking during a televised interview on ZBC TV’s Face the Nation on January 15, Mr Tagwirei applauded President Mnangagwa’s leadership, calling the move a “stroke of genius” that addresses both national solvency and the empowerment of farmers.

The programme, launched in December 2024, aims to provide beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme with secure, bankable title deeds, replacing offer letters and 99-year leases.

These deeds allow farmers to access affordable financing, thereby fostering commercial agriculture.

Mr Tagwirei urged farmers to embrace the opportunity, using the analogy of buffaloes that face storms directly to highlight the importance of resilience and determination.

“We must not fear what God and the President have given us. This land is the key to creating wealth,” he said.

Addressing misconceptions and building confidence

Mr Tagwirei dispelled fears that the bankable deeds could result in banks seizing land from farmers unable to repay loans. He clarified that the Government retains ownership of the land, with banks merely administering the financing.

In cases of repossession, banks must consult the Government, ensuring that land remains under state control.

He further dismissed allegations that the programme could reverse the Land Reform Programme or that he himself would exploit it to acquire vast tracts of land, stating, “I do not have $20 billion to buy all this land.”

The programme also addresses public concerns about multiple farm ownership. By linking deeds to individual national identification numbers, the system ensures that land distribution remains fair and transparent.

Mr Tagwirei emphasised that the programme adheres to constitutional provisions guaranteeing access to land for all citizens.

Inclusive and transparent implementation

The Land Tenure Implementation Committee, established in 2024, comprises 14 members from diverse professional backgrounds, including constitutional lawyers, bankers, war veterans, youth representatives, and senior government officials.

Four permanent secretaries — representing Justice, Local Government, Agriculture, and Finance — serve as ex-officio members, alongside the Chairperson of the Land Commission.

Subcommittees focusing on legal frameworks, finance, survey and planning, and stakeholder relations have been formed to ensure seamless implementation.

Farmers seeking deeds must apply through the Ministry of Lands, after which evaluators determine land value.

Deed fees, paid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund, facilitate the issuance of titles through the Deeds Office upon recommendation by the Land Tenure Implementation Committee.

Over the next 18 months, the committee plans to issue 24 000 deeds for A1 and A2 farmers while reviewing the system to maximise efficiency and benefits.

Economic potential and national development

The introduction of bankable deeds, alongside the establishment of the Mutapa Investment Fund, has significantly bolstered Zimbabwe’s economic prospects.

Mr Tagwirei noted that the programme has created a $13 billion asset base, complementing the $16 billion valuation of the Mutapa Investment Fund.

He projected that Zimbabwe’s GDP could rise from $47 billion to over $65 billion, driven by enhanced agricultural productivity and infrastructure development funded through deed fees.

The programme’s design ensures that the Government benefits directly. Fees collected will be channelled into a central fund managed by banks, which will support agricultural financing, infrastructure projects, and the repayment of Government obligations.

This, Mr Tagwirei explained, is how the initiative will catalyse sustained economic growth.

A vision rooted in liberation ideals

Mr Tagwirei highlighted the historical significance of the programme, describing it as a fulfilment of the liberation struggle’s objectives.

By granting secure ownership of land to beneficiaries, the initiative restores dignity and empowers citizens to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“The liberation objective was to take back the land for the people. This programme ensures that beneficiaries have the security needed to invest and grow,” he stated.

In its initial phase, the programme will issue 2 000 deeds within three months, expanding to 24 000 over 18 months.

Mr Tagwirei expressed optimism that the programme would unlock immense economic opportunities, benefiting not just farmers but the entire nation.

“This is one of the best land tenure systems the world has ever seen, and I am proud to be part of it,” he concluded. This ambitious initiative underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to leveraging its agricultural potential as a cornerstone of economic transformation and regional leadership.