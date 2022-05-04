Agriculture experts meet in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, in conjunction with Hand-in-Hand (HiH) Zimbabwe and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are hosting an executive Round Table meeting in Victoria Falls.

The purpose of the two-day high level Round Table is to provide a platform to deepen consultations, deliberations and enhance partnerships in the agricultural sector in the country, with the aim of supporting initiatives that support the sector towards a food sustainable nation.

The meeting comes at an opportune time as the Second Republic has put agriculture at the centre stage of meeting its objectives for an upper middle income society by 2030.

Agriculture is one area of the economy that cuts across almost all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Various ministers are expected to attend together with Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ministers from across the country.

The Hand in Hand Initiative was launched by FAO in October 2019 as a new Strategic Framework 2022—2031 around seeking to support the 2030 Agenda through the transformation to more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agri-food systems for better production, better nutrition, better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind.

This is an evidence-based and country-led programme with the objective of eradicating poverty, ending hunger and all forms of malnutrition while reducing inequalities by accelerating agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development.

The Round Table meeting is being held under the theme: “Enhancing Partnerships, Defining Priorities and Targeted Investments for agri-food system transformation in Zimbabwe” and will end tomorrow.

@ncubeleon