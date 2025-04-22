Agriculture ministry showcases new technologies, innovations to boost value chains

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development has stressed the need to embrace new technologies, innovations and mechanisations to accelerate the sector’s transformation as well as revitalising economic value chains.

These are part of its comprehensive plans and key exhibitions expected to drive results at the ongoing 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

The premier trade showcase kicked off on a higher note on Monday and will end on Saturday.

“Through exhibitors drawn from different directorates, the ministry will showcase agriculture technologies, innovations, mechanised equipment, irrigation and systems, and all products related to agriculture and value addition,” said the ministry in its brief shared with the media.

“The ministry will also showcase the demonstrations of new technologies and agriculture practices, innovation and

Ideas, with clients as well as its policies, programmes and projects.”

Raising awareness on agriculture value chains, commodity markets, investment opportunities are also at the core of the ministry’s programmes and master plan.

As the ZITF progresses, the ministry has said it will strongly leverage on networking opportunities to exchange ideas, build strategic and sustainable trade, investment, and marketing partnerships.

As part of expected results after ZITF, the ministry hopes to have forged alliances, partnerships as well as business linkages.