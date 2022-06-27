Agriculture societies must embrace innovation

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

PROVINCIAL and district agricultural show societies have been urged to be innovative in their planning in order to organise shows that are relevant to regional and international exhibitions.

Speaking during a quarterly meeting held at the Matabeleland South Show grounds in Gwanda on Friday National Association of Agricultural Show Societies of Zimbabwe (NAASSZ) chairman, Mr Godfrey Mavankeni, said show societies have an important role in the transformation of provincial economies and subsequent growth of their Gross Domestic Product

He said each show society had to focus on holding bigger and better shows hence forth.

“Show societies have to be a vibrant component of the economy. In order for this to happen we have to hold shows that will bring in business to our areas,” said Mr Mavankeni.

“This will be possible if we can upgrade the standard of our exhibitions. I had the privilege to attend the 2020 Dubai Expo and it was indeed an eye opener for me.

“The organisation was just superb, I also noted that the exhibition trends are fast changing from what we still do here,” he said.

Mr Mavankeni said the global community was shifting towards digital presentations and this enhances the quality of exhibits.

“I urge show societies to adapt to changes taking place globally if we are to remain relevant. It’s very important for show societies to expose their members to these international platforms as it is beneficial to the societies and country at large, we shouldn’t stop learning. This has an impact on how we conduct our shows,” he said.

Mr Mavankeni said show societies have to keep record of various exhibitions that were being held across the continent and where possible send a representative to gather critical business market intelligence for them.

He also said show societies must desist from just maintaining old buildings they had inherited but build modern new structures.

Mr Mavankeni said the kind of infrastructure being used could either attract or repel exhibitors and investors. In order for the show societies to be taken seriously they had to portray an image of professionalism.

Mr Mavankeni said some show societies were undercharging clients thereby making it difficult for them to sustain and improve their operations.

He said there was a need for a standard pricing model, which will be applied across show societies and enable them to sustain their administration processes.

Mr Mavankeni also urged show societies to adopt modern technology and use it to identify exhibitors and market their shows.

“I urge show societies to abide by the dictates of good corporate governance to avoid unnecessary squabbles and conflicts,” he said.

Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society vice president, Mrs Sithabiso Mpofu, said this year’s show will be held from 18 to 22 August under the theme “Revamping the face of agriculture for food security and economic stability”.

She said efforts were underway to engage partners to rehabilitate infrastructure and construct new exhibition structures.