Agritex officer arrested

28 Mar, 2022 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A NKAYI based Agritex officer has been arrested for criminal abuse of office after he collected transport money from villagers under the pretext that it was for transporting fertiliser.

Police in their twitter page confirmed the arrest of Bukuhulu Mlotshwa (52).

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of an Agritex officer Bukuhulu Mlothswa (52) for criminal abuse of office on 19 March at Ward 6 Nkayi. The suspect allegedly collected some money from the community as payment for transporting 300 bags fertiliser to the ward yet the GMB truck which was used was not supposed to be considered for any transport fees,” said the police.

In another incident police have arrested three men in connection with a case of stocktheft which occurred at Bronson Mine in Colleen Bawn.

Message Muponda (25), Ephias Mano (28) and Siza Nkosi (18) were intercepted at a roadblock site along Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road in a Toyota Sienta vehicle after police officers noticed two goat carcasses which were stashed in a bucket.

Investigations by police led to the identification of a complainant who had not reported the matter to the police.

@DubeMatutu

