AGT finalist Learnmore Jonasi champions local comedy scene

Mbulelo Mpofu, recently in Harare

ON Thursday, in a spirited endorsement of the burgeoning local comedy scene, America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2024 top five finalist, Learnmore Jonasi expressed his enthusiasm for the future of comedy in Zimbabwe during a recent special performance featuring local talents Tanya Alex, Frank Chirisa, and Patrick Zindoga.

The event, held at Theatre in the Park, Harare Gardens showcased an array of comedic styles and highlighted the vibrant artistic community that continues to flourish in the region.

While mingling with fans and fellow comedians, Jonasi praised the impressive talents of rising star, Frank Chirisa.

“With acts like Frank on the scene, the future of comedy is in good hands,” he declared.

His comments resonate with a renewed sense of optimism as the local scene garners attention for its originality and humour, captivating audiences both locally and internationally.

Jonasi’s endorsement comes at a pivotal moment for the Zimbabwean comedy landscape.

On Friday, Umahlekisa Entertainment announced its inaugural Umahlekisa Comedy Awards (UMACA), a significant milestone aimed at recognising and celebrating the contributions of comedians in the country.

The awards promise to elevate local talent and inspire emerging comedians to hone their craft.

The comedy special featuring Tanya Alex, Chirisa, and Zindoga drew an enthusiastic crowd, all eager to witness the trio’s comedic prowess.

Each performer brought their unique flavour to the stage, leaving the audience roaring with laughter and reflection.

Jonasi’s presence added an extra layer of excitement to the evening, as attendees eagerly sought his insights and experiences from his time on AGT.

As the local comedy scene continues to thrive, Jonasi’s endorsement serves as a beacon of encouragement for aspiring comedians.

With initiatives like the UMACA, the commitment to nurturing local talent is clearer than ever.

The future of comedy in Zimbabwe looks bright, and with advocates like Jonasi and rising stars like Chirisa, the laughter will only grow louder.

As the comedy community gears up for the awards ceremony and future performances, it seems clear that Zimbabwean humour is ready to take centre stage, captivating audiences far and wide.