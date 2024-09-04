AHFoZ Healthcare Innovation Workshop kicks off in Victoria Falls, aiming to tackle health challenges in Zimbabwe

Leonard [email protected]

THE Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) Healthcare Innovation Workshop has started in Victoria Falls amid calls for stakeholders to put their heads together towards finding solutions to the country’s health challenges.

The workshop, being attended by various stakeholders in the health sector, is a precursor to the AHFoZ 15th edition of the Annual Conference that effectively starts tomorrow.



Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, is expected to attend the workshop.

He will be the guest of honour at the official opening ceremony of the conference on Thursday.



The conference will run under the theme: “Zooming in on Health Outcomes – Making the Main Thing the Main Thing.”

The workshop theme is: “Staying on top of the game through new knowledge.”

In her welcome remarks, AHFoZ chief executive officer Mrs Shylet Sanyanga said the workshop is a “platform to plan together as a sector.”

Presenting on AI driven health concierge, Mr Chanwyn Williams who is a lead data scientist at MedScheme Afrocentric Group of South Africa said there is need to be able to deliver the fundamental health system using technology.

