AHFoZ indaba kicks off

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

THE 15th edition of the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) Annual Conference kicks off in Victoria Falls today with stakeholders to assess the state of the country’s health system, insurance and financing of key projects to improve service delivery.

Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, is expected to officiate at the conference tomorrow under the theme: “Zooming in on Health Outcomes – Making the Main Thing the Main Thing.”

This conference aims to bring together various stakeholders in the healthcare sector to discuss and deliberate on the critical issues affecting the sector.

The event is set to start with a healthcare innovation workshop under the theme: “Staying on top of the game through new knowledge.”

In a statement, AHFoZ said the conference seeks to emphasise the importance of prioritising health outcomes in all aspects of healthcare delivery system.

“The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe is delighted to announce the upcoming 15th annual health conference. Under the country’s broad strategy of National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the focus is on the results,” reads the statement.

“The conference, therefore, seeks to provide an opportunity for participants to zoom in on health outcomes emanating from the various healthcare interventions offered at different levels in the healthcare supply chain.

“Health is the first wealth. Every economy requires a population that is in a good state of health and wellbeing, such that people live productive lives and can ably contribute to the country’s GDP,” said AHFoZ.

Given the evolving health-related issues and emerging factors among disease pattern changes, some being impacted by various aspects such as social factors and climate change, the meeting is set to digest these and map the way forward.

Among other issues, the issue of Universal Health Coverage should be kept alive until the goal has been attained in line with Sustainable Development Goal 3.8.

As such, the primary objective of the conference is to create a platform for stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions, exchange knowledge and develop strategies that will enhance health outcomes in Zimbabwe.

According to AHFoZ, an impressive line-up of local, regional and international speakers will spearhead the conversations. Some of the conference highlights include the awards ceremony evening, during which recognition awards will be given to two nominated individuals and institutions for excelling in identified categories.

The conference promises to be a significant event that will contribute to the advancement of healthcare in Zimbabwe.

Those expected to attend are healthcare practitioners, funders, medical aid societies, pharmaceutical suppliers, actuaries, Government officials, tertiary institutions, parastatals, local authorities, employer organisations, industry specialists, individuals and corporates, among others.

By creating opportunities for partnerships, the conference seeks to foster innovation and improved healthcare outcomes, knowledge exchange and a wealth of valuable knowledge and skills to attendees.

Some of the topics under focus include Artificial Intelligence-driven health, digital health in practice, value-based healthcare models, health technology innovation in Africa, fraud data analytics, increasing healthcare coverage through micro-insurance products, empowering users through autonomy and an AI-driven re-admission prevention model, among others. — @ncubeleon