Aiden and Gareth clash in Africa Day Drag Race

Barnabas Masimba

IF Superman were to race the Flash, who would win?

The atmosphere would be electric with wild screams of excitement from spectators.

Screaming headlines in the media would be the order of the day as journalists grope for superlatives to describe the epic encounter.

On Africa Day, May 25, the Bulawayo Motoring Club (BMC) will have a treat for racing fans as two drag racing giants – one yet to taste defeat and the other famous for grinding out results when it matters, will lock horns at the Castrol Africa Day Drag Racing extravaganza.

One would wish the BMC made the lap a bit longer because it all happens in a flash.

It will be Skyline vs Chevrolet 1970 model.

Aiden White and Gareth Rousseau, icons in the sport, will light up the tracks as they are part of a mouth-watering ensemble of drag racers from all corners of Zimbabwe who will converge on BMC to prove their mettle.

Aiden and Gareth present an intriguing duel of horsepower acceleration not to be missed.

Gary is the man behind the wheel of the Chevrolet called the Purple Beast that has seldom tasted defeat.

The car is one of a kind. Monstrous and funny in appearance, it is a modified old make Chevrolet. Fans have given it so many nicknames emanating from its shape and performance on the track……The Concord, Wrong Turn, Final Destination, Anacondas, Bullet Train Terminator, The Flash…you name it.

Anyone who sees it perform is likely to be inspired to coin another moniker for the racing beast.

If l were to ask my daughter what she thinks of the car, she would probably call it Barney the Dinosaur with Sonic the Hedgehog speed. Purple and green in colour, with rear bulky tyres while the front tyres are average-sized- the Chevrolet evokes images of Barney the dinosaur. When it comes to speed you only see tyre smoke on the starting line and in a flash, you see waving flags at the finishing point. Then you know the race is over.

When asked about what inspired the shape and colour of the car Gary aka The Zimbabwean Ali G, said that it was a result of a bet that he lost.

“It’s painted that colour because I lost a bet, now it looks like Barney the dinosaur. People like to call it the Jelly Bean instead, and the 86 on it is the birthyear of some hot girl,” he said with a wink.

Gary explained how he put a powerful engine on the car.

“Well, it was the smallest car at the time that you could mount a V8 into and you know that’s a very powerful engine. There are only two speeds with this car, on and off.

“My winning formula is very simple but crucial. When the race starts l am driven by looking forward to a drink. Most of the time I drive it with one hand on the wheel and the other flicking a birdie, stopping only momentarily to shift gear,” said Gary.

Talk to Gareth face to face and you will definitely laugh your lungs out. He is a swashbuckler who pulls no punches.

Aiden White “aka” Boon, has been drag racing for over 25 years. His quiet and self-assertive confidence is the polar opposite of Gary’s character.

“I’ve raced everything and anything. I’m not worried about what I’m driving at the time. I’ll still race it to win or lose. I’ve even raced big ‘gonyets’ trucks before at the drags.

“Currently, I race a few different cars. Mainly the two skylines. R32GTR and an R32GTST. The GTR is a four-wheel drive and the GTST is rear-wheel drive. In the past, I used to use my Nissan 200SX a lot in the ‘up to 2-litre turbo’ class, then I moved to the GTR in the 2.5 litre and above turbo class.

“I built my cars myself and I take pride in doing it,” he said, oozing confidence.

Aiden said he has a passion for Nissans in general, and they are the only cars for him.

“My GTR is a 2.6-litre twin turbo with upgraded turbos built by Mano at TSA in Harare. The motor is built by me with forged internals.

I’d like to be the under-dog coming up. It gives you the drive to push harder to prove yourself.

“I’ve faced a lot of negative and jealous people, especially when you start winning. But that has just made me try harder to be more welcoming to newcomers in the sport and encourage them to not let people affect their fun. This sport is for everyone regardless of whether you are driving your daily car or your full-blown drag car.

“I believe in having a lot of banter amongst racers some don’t like it and get offended too easily but I believe it motivates and inspires people not to be pushed away.

Gates open at 10am for the Castrol Africa Day Drag Races at BMC (just after United College of Education (UCE), along Victoria Falls Road. About 10 minute drive from the city centre.

Be there to experience an adrenaline rush like no other at this fast-growing family sport.