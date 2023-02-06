Ailing Skaps The Advocate calls for assistance…as artistes ready forwelfare association launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

BOOK writer and spoken word artiste Skaps The Advocate born Norman Sikapila is calling for assistance to attend to his medical dues as he has been diagnosed with a kidney disease and prostate cancer.

The artiste known for his flowery poems in anthologies such as A Voice In The Dome. The Advocate of The Silent Nation, Inkondlo Ezinhlobonhlobo as well as And Now My Heart Speaks was in December 2021 diagnosed with a kidney disease which calls for him to do dialysis.

He also has prostate cancer but through the difficult times, when his health allows, he continues to write.

Bulawayo artistes have started coming together to raise funds and pledges of performances as a fundraising show is on the cards and is scheduled for this Friday at a venue to be announced.

The fundraising show will coincide with the launch of an artistes’ welfare association named Creative Lives Agenda Project (CLAP) Zimbabwe.

Artistes who have shown their commitment to supporting their own include the likes of Madlela, Sandra Ndebele, MaForty, Godolude, Zenzo Nyathi, Seh naMdue, Khaya Arts, Isizwe saBatsha, Sis Priscilla Sithole Ncube, Ezimnyama Luba, Litshe, Patience Ncube Maseko, Dr Gasolo, Mlibazi, Greens, Ras Boom, Baby Gal and Onesimo Ngcotsha among others.

Desmond Ntini who is spearheading the crowd fundraising campaign said they hope after doing tests and dialysis, they will have an idea of how his cancer and kidney failure is and how far both conditions have advanced.

“We have come together to assist one of our artistes and doing the best we could as it is proving hard for him to do it alone. A show is on the cards with most artistes having pledged performances and the show will be held on February 25 and venue is being worked on, courtesy of Moyoxide and will be announced soon,” said Ntini.

In a letter seen by Chronicle Showbiz written to the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Bulawayo creatives are seeking assistance to ensure the fundraising event is a success.

“Victory Siyanqoba is a creative arts institution registered with National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and trading as the Community Messengers. Our strength is on innovative ideations which has seen us set up an artiste’s space, Eziko Theatre Laboratory in February 2009. It is this space (14 years later) that has mooted an association to carter for the welfare and wellbeing of the Zimbabwean artistes through various initiatives.

“The association will be launched on February 25 to commemorate Eziko`s 14th anniversary and to start the work of changing lives of the artistes through various practical support systems. We, therefore, kindly request for support and partnership and in this regard a venue to host the show which will launch and fundraise for the artistes. The first event will be directed to fundraising for Skaps The Advocate and the will feature contributed acts from live bands, poetry and dance. Eziko Theatre Laboratory highly appreciates the services and partnerships by National Art Gallery towards the uplifting of local artists. We believe, together we can achieve more,” reads part of the letter written by Eziko Theatre Lab creative director Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo.