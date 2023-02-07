Air Force of Zimbabwe holds funeral parade for plane crash pilots

Midlands Bureau Chief

A FUNERAL parade for the late the two Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers is underway at Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base in Gweru.

The officers are Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base deputy commander group captain Bensen Munyanduki and wing commander Daniel Manyanga.

AFZ commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo has arrived to preside over the funeral parade.

The two senior officers died on Thursday last week when an AFZ SF260, trainer aircraft, crashed in the Mlezu College general area, near Kwekwe.

They had gone to rescue the aircraft that was on a routine training sortie when it hit a power line and crashed.

Air Marshal Moyo, said that a dark cloud has engulfed the AFZ after learning of the unfortunate accident that has claimed the lives of two pilots.

“We have learnt, with heavy hearts, of the passing on of two of our pilots after a training accident. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased pilots. I want to extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased for this sad loss of AFZ pilots who were on duty and playing their part to ensure that the AFZ fulfills its mandate to defend Zimbabwe’s airspace and territorial integrity”.