Air Zim, Airports Company of Zimbabwe partner Hlanganani

The country’s premier annual tourism fair -Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo has partnered with Air Zimbabwe and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) for this year’s addition.

Bulawayo will host the prime tourism expo from 13 to 15 October at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

The exhibition is organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

The premier tourism event provides a platform for partnerships and brings sector players under the same roof with buyers, agents and potential travelers.

The exhibition forms the part of Tourism Recovery Plan with the aim of achieving a US$5 billion economy by 2025.

According to the partnership, Air Zimbabwe will have two additional daily flights for the convenience of local and foreign inbound visitors.

Air Zimbabwe Acting Chief Executive Mr Tafadzwa Zaza said the exhibition provides a business opportunity for all travel and tourism players.

“Air Zimbabwe is pleased to partner with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority as the official Airline partner for Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo from 13 – 15 October 2022.

“This expo, the first after prolonged suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a business opportunity for all travel and tourism players, Air Zimbabwe included.”

The tourism sector is seen as a low-hanging fruit for Zimbabwe and the Government has introduced a number of incentives to ensure the sector recovers quickly so that it becomes a US$5 billion industry by 2025.

ACZ chief executive, Mr Tawanda Gusha said the expo provides a unique opportunity for business recovery.

“The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited will be partnering with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) at this year’s edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

“Aviation and tourism are intertwined and interdependent; the growth in national tourism translates directly to the growth of passenger and aircraft movements across the airports making this a win-win partnership.

“The tourism and travel industries were the most hit by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo provides a unique opportunity for business recovery and this year the event is attracting buyers from across the globe making it the perfect platform for this strategic partnership.”

The ACZ operates a network of eight airports which are strategically located around the country, providing direct and fastest access to the country’s tourist resorts and trade areas.

ZTA chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka commended both travel companies for coming on board with various sponsorship packages.

“It gives us the much-needed boost and confidence as we resume the expo in its physical form following a protracted break due to the ruthless COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would like to sincerely thank them for considering Sanganai/Hlanganani worthy partnering and sponsoring especially in this environment where there is a fierce competition for resources,” she said.

The past fourteen editions of Sanganai/ Hlanganani World Tourism Expo attracted the leading African destinations and major world tourism markets such as South Africa, Botswana, Malaysia, China, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, UK, USA, China, India and Italy.