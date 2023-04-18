Air Zimbabwe appoints acting CEO

Nqobile Bhebhe

NATIONAL airline, Air Zimbabwe has appointed aviation expert Mr Edmund Murambiwa Makona as acting chief executive officer (CEO) as the airline is implementing a six-year Strategic Turnaround Plan.

The appointment which was with effect from 12 April is for the next six months, the period within which the board projects to have recruited a substantive CEO.

Mr Makona takes over from Mr Tafadzwa Zaza who has been the acting CEO for the past 16 months.

In February, President Mnangagwa approved the appointment of former TelOne managing director Dr Chipo Mtasa as board chairperson of the airline.

Her appointment was effective from 6 February and together with her team, Dr Mtasa is expected to lead the national airliner’s six-year strategic turnaround plan.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd Board wish to advise members of the public and all stakeholders in the aviation sector, that the Board of Air Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd has appointed Mr Edmund Murambiwa Makona as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the national airline with effect from 12 April 2023.

“Mr Makona has been appointed in terms of Section 14 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31] for the next six months, the period within which the Board projects to have recruited a substantive CEO,” reads part of the statement from the Transport ministry.

At the time of his appointment, Mr Makona was a Board Member of Air Zimbabwe.

Mr Makona is an aviation expert who has worked in the aviation industry for more than three decades and the airlines seek to tap into his expertise.

“The Ministry and Board wish Mr Makona and Management, great success as they spearhead Air Zimbabwe’s recovery process, through implementation of the Air Zimbabwe 6-year Strategic Turnaround Plan, with the view to develop a dependable airline, with a robust hub and spoke network; with Harare and Victoria Falls as the main and tourist hubs respectively,” added the statement.

“Further, he is an international aviation consultant with an aeronautical engineering background, type rated licensed engineer, aviation quality, safety and security expert and a trainer for aircraft engineers and pilots ground school.”

“The Board wishes to tap into his vast experience as a former CEO of Air Zimbabwe, who successfully relaunched the Airline in 2013.

“With an aviation career spanning over 38 years, he also served as President of the African Airlines (AFRAA) and as an independent consultant for IATA on various African airline missions.”

The airline is one of the State enterprises and parastatals the Government has earmarked for turnaround.