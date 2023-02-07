Air Zimbabwe appoints board chairperson to implement turnarround strategy

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of former TelOne managing director Dr Chipo Mtasa as board chairperson of the Air Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd where she will be deputised by career aviation expert Mr Edmund Murambiwa Makona.

Her appointment is effective from February 6 and together with her team, Dr Mtasa is expected to lead the national airliner’s six year strategic turnaround plan.

“The Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona wishes to advise members of the public and all stakeholders in the aviation industry that his Excellency, President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Dr Chipo Mtasa as the Chairperson of the Air Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd in terms of Section 11(9) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter10:31) and Article 69 of the Air Zimbabwe Articles of Incorporation. Her appointment is with effect from February 6, 2023. She will be deputised by Mr Edmund Murambiwa Makona an aviation expert who has worked in the aviation industry for more than two decades,” said Minister Mhona in a statement.

Dr Mtasa is a top level executive with more than two decades of experience in devising and executing strategies and leading team efforts that has produced significant business turnaround in the telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality industry and many other sectors. She is an accomplished Chartered accountant who holds a bachelor of accountancy (Honours) degree from the University of Zimbabwe and several postgraduate qualifications and certifications.

"I wish Dr Mtasa and her board great success as they lead Air Zimbabwe's recovery process through implementation of Air Zimbabwe's six year strategic turnaround plan with a view to develop a dependable airline with a robust hub," said Minister Mhona.