Air Zimbabwe appoints substantive Chief Executive Officer

NATIONAL airline, Air Zimbabwe has appointed Mr Edmund Makona as the Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 November 2023.

Prior to that Mr Makona had been in the acting capacity.

The appointment is for an effective five-year – term.

“The Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited Board of Directors is pleased to advise all stakeholders that Mr Edmund Makona has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Airline with effect from 1st November 2023,” the airliner said in a statement.

“Mr Makona, has been appointed in terms of Section 14 (4) (b) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31) for an effective 5- year – term.

“At the time of his appointment, Mr Makona was the Acting Chief Executive Officer.”

The airliner said Mr Makona is a top-notch regional and international aviation expert and consultant with over 38 years of experience.

“He has been an Aviation consultant with an aeronautical engineering background, a type–rated licensed aircraft engineer, aviation quality, safety and security expert and a trainer for the aircraft engineers and pilots ground school.

“Mr Makona, also served both as President and Executive Committee Member of the African Airline Association.”

He is the Ambassador of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) for the Africa Southern Region on the African Union (AU) initiative regarding the liberalisation of the African skies.

“The Board is keen on unlocking value from Mr Makona`s diverse expertise and vast experience. We are confident that he will complement the Board`s vision to turn around the national carrier and reposition it to become a strategic, competitive and viable airline for the country.”