Airports Company of Zimbabwe appoints new board chair

Business Writer

The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (ACZ) has appointed Advocate Tichaona John Muhonde as the new Board Chairman, effective 1 August.

Advocate Muhonde is expected to play a crucial role in providing strategic direction and oversight to ACZ.

He takes over from Mr Devnanda Popatlal.

“The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (ACZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Advocate Tichaona John Muhonde as the new Board Chairman, effective 1st August 2023,” ACZ said in a statement.

ACZ said Advocate Muhonde has a strong background in corporate governance and has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills throughout his career. His extensive knowledge of legal advisory and corporate management will be instrumental in guiding the company’s growth and ensuring the highest standards of service delivery.

“The company is highly confident that Advocate Muhonde’s appointment will further strengthen its position as a leading player in the aviation industry and drive ACZ towards its vision of becoming “The regional choice of airport services by 2030.”

ACZ also announced the reappointment of board members that include , Mrs Rumbidzai Dihwa, Dr Joseph Mabvure and Ms Nhewede who will continue to serve alongside existing board members Mrs Sinikiwe Gwatidzo (Vice Chairperson), Dr Tsabora, Ms Chiwungwe, Mr Tawanda Gusha, (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr Ruswa, the Finance Director