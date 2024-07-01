Ajax gets kit sponsorship

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

MPOPOMA based Zifa Southern Region Division One team, Ajax Hotspurs unveiled their away and home kit at White City Stadium yesterday. The kit was sponsored by Wolfware (WLFWR), Sebastian Summerfield Foundation and Varcheck Podcast of Harare.

The event was graced by Sihlangu Dlodlo who is Highlanders chief executive officer, former Ajax player Zibusiso Dambo who is now playing for Arenel. The technical team was included in the package.

Gugu Dlomo who is Ajax’s manager said that they are happy with the kit sponsorship and they hope it will encourage their players to perform better.

“It’s a dream come true for Ajax as a family for us to receive such a gift from our sponsors after a long time without sponsorship, we hope the boys will appreciate the gift and improve on their performance.

“We would like to thank the sponsors and the special guests who graced our event like Sihlangu Dlodlo and Zibusiso Dambo,” said Dlomo. Dambo said that the event marks history for the club.

“As a former player I’m happy with such a donation and I’m hopeful that the kit they received and my presence here is an inspiration to my former teammates.

“One day I will also be able to give back to my former team which put my name on the football map,” said Dambo. Ajax patron George Mokoena said that it is a historical moment for Ajax and that the team is still work in progress.

“This event is historical for Ajax, we are very grateful to our sponsors for remembering us in such a way, although our team’s performance is not that pleasing we are hopeful that after such efforts from our sponsors the team will thrive to improve their game,” said Mokoena.