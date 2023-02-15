AKA was ‘fun and free-spirited’ — heartbroken barber who gave him his last haircut

The late AKA at Bryd & Groom unisex grooming and beauty salon which is stationed inside Wish on Durban's Florida Road. Image: Screengrab (SowetanLive)

The man who gave slain Kiernan “AKA” Forbes his final haircut says the multi-award-winning rapper appeared to be in a happy mood.

The barber, who asked not to be named, is also a manager at Bryd & Groom unisex grooming and beauty salon, which is stationed inside Wish on Florida restaurant on Durban’s food and entertainment strip.

Forbes, 35, was shot dead with his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, as he was leaving the restaurant shortly after 10pm last Friday.

Forbes kept fans updated about his activities while he was in Durban via social media, including when he had just finished having his hair cut at the upmarket facility before dining on a seafood platter. He posted he was preparing to go to a nightclub, Yugo, where he was to be performing as part of his birthday celebrations.