‘AKA was planning to propose this year’

While his funeral is underway with only family, friends and close acquaintances in attendance, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes will be dearly missed. Yesterday at his memorial service, Yanga Chief explained how much his relationship with Nadia Nakai meant.

Other close friends have told Zimoja Lezinto that AKA had bigger plans for his relationship with Nadia Nakai this year.

Even Yanga Chief revealed that the amount of commitment AKA had towards Nadia Nakai was one for the books. Although he has dated three other famous ladies before Nakia but reportedly he was too head over heels with Nakai.

“He was done. He felt he had no purpose and he had reached a creating block when they started dating. So, she became his saving grace.

“Before they dated, everything Kiernan was doing, was so he stays alive, but only his daughter and his family were keeping him sane. He was depressed until he and Nadia started dating,” reported the publication

It was heard on Saturday that AKA once admitted to Yanga Chief that Nadia Nakai was his saving grace.

While delivering his speech at the memorial service, the masses learned that Nadia Nakai had saved AKA’s life and brought him back to life when even his friends thought they had lost him.

“To Nadia, the first time I asked Kiernan how was your relationship going, he did not hesitate to tell me ‘bra this is it for me, Nadia saved my life’. I thank you for loving my bru and bringing back to him after we thought we have lost him the first time. He loved you so much,” said Yanga Chief.

The other close friend revealed that Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was ready to settle down this year with Nakai.

“She supported him. Took the late-night calls when he was crying and she was there for him. She was the one. He was planning to propose this year. He was a hopeless romantic and I am sure by Valentine’s day, it would have been done,” reported the publication

Although AKA and Nadia Nakai have also been dating for a short minute but their love story was one for the books.

They recently returned from the United States together, their first international trip and most definitely one can tell that they truly and deeply loved each other.

“Funny thing is they have known each other for more than 10 years and at one point he mentored her for a project but the love only came when he was in a dark place and needed her the most,” reported the publication

Kiernan was laid to rest in a secluded venue where all the leaders, heroes and heroines of our society are rested on Saturday. -Zalebs