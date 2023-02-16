AKA’s Mass Country album launch going ahead as planned

Peter Matika Senior Reporter

The much-hyped album launch of the late South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, AKA has been slated for 24 February this year, as planned.

His family acknowledged the development saying the album – Mass Country would be released on the scheduled dates in accordance with his plans.

Said the family in a statement:

“The family continues to celebrate the life of their son. To honour his legacy, they are choosing to continue with the release of the Mass Country album on 24 February 2023 as planned.

“In the last two years, Mass Country had become AKA’s entire world. The Supa Mega constantly kept the album release momentum and anticipation high.”

His musical team also shared sentiments on the slain rapper and the album.

Nivo who was his manager and the co-executive producer of Mass Country said:

“The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernsn. We spent a lot of time mapping out this rollout and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He poured his heart and soul into it and we are blessed that we got the opportunity to map out this entire rollout and approve all the elements. So, what will be coming out will be as per his direction and vision.

“We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on the project.”

AKA’s team @Vth Season, The T Effect, and Sony Music Entertainment Africa will manage the release of the album.

Sean Watson, the managing director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa said they were deeply saddened by AKA’s death.

“Our hearts are broken; we’ve lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time o mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist.

His long-time friend, advisor, and business partner Raphael Benza shared the same sentiments, adding they were glad to share a masterpiece even at the saddest of moments.

Sony Music Entertainment Africa added that they would be releasing a single titled Company tomorrow (Friday 17 February) in line with his wishes.

“The single was recorded in Los Angeles while he was on holiday in January this year.

