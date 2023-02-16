AKA’s memorial tickets fully subscribed

Angela Sibanda, Online Reporter

SLAIN South African rapper AKA’s family has announced that his memorial service has been fully subscribed.

Tickets for the late AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes’ memorial were not for sale and the family urged members of the public not to buy tickets from anyone purporting to be selling them.

Read the statement: “All tickets have been fully subscribed and no more tickets will be allocated or issued. Please be reminded that anyone who does not have a ticket can still be part of this experience by joining us via live stream.”

“Its important to note that no tickets were sold and encourage you not to send money to anyone selling tickets. We humbly request that non-ticket holders do not come to the venue. Absolutely no tickets will be issued at the door,” read the statement.

Tickets were obtained online through a free ticket link that was issued on social media and the memorial service has been set for tomorrow at 3 pm at the Sandton Convention Centre.

AKA is expected to be laid to rest on Saturday 18 February.

AKA was shot dead on Friday night in Durban, South Africa along with his close friend, the chef, and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.