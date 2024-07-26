Al Tai Club resolves dispute with Musona, transfer ban lifted

Online Reporter

SAUDI Arabian club Al Tai has resolved its contractual disputes with several former employees, leading to the lifting of a transfer ban imposed by FIFA.

The club was engaged in disagreements with former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona, Brazilian player Eduardo Dudu, and former coach Pedro Pepa Filipe.

These issues have now been addressed, as confirmed by the club in a statement on their official social media account.

Musona and Dudu both played for Al Tai during the 2021-23 seasons when the club was still in the top-flight Saudi Pro League. The club successfully resolved the cases against these two players, as well as a case brought by former coach Pepa, which was won on appeal to the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber.

The statement reads: “Al-Tai Club has completed all the cases related to it in the International Federation of Association Football FIFA, as Al-Tai won the case filed against it in the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber by the Portuguese coach Pedro ‘Pepa’ Filipe.”

The club added in its statement: “Al-Tai has completed two other cases, the first concerning the Brazilian player Eduardo Dudu, and the other concerning the player Knowledge Musona. Praise be to God, all requirements related to the two cases have been completed, and they have been closed with the responsible authorities in the International Federation.

“With all these legal obligations now fulfilled, the transfer ban imposed on Al Tai has been lifted. This means the club is now free to register and sign new players during the upcoming transfer window, as they look to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. Thus, Al-Tai has fulfilled all its legal obligations towards these previous obstacles, and the registration ban imposed on the club has been lifted, and there is nothing preventing it from registering and contracting with distinguished cadres during the coming period.”