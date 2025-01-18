Alarming Rise in HIV infections among young women in Plumtree despite overall decline

Ronald Mpofu

PLUMTREE Town District Hospital has recorded an alarming increase in new HIV infections among young women aged 20–39, despite a general decline in the rate of new infections and an increase in the number of individuals tested.

Hospital data shows that between January 2023 and November 2024, 5 235 individuals underwent HIV testing, with 287 new HIV-positive cases recorded. A disproportionate number of these infections were among women aged 20–39, highlighting a concerning trend in this demographic.

In 2023, 2 527 individuals were tested for HIV, leading to 157 new positive cases, with the majority of infections recorded in young women aged 20–29. In contrast, data from January to November 2024 indicates that 2 708 individuals were tested, resulting in 130 new infections, with most cases affecting women aged 30–39.

This represents a decline in new infections from 6,2 percent in 2023 to 4,8percent in 2024, even as the number of individuals tested increased by 7,16 percent.

However, the hospital has observed a decrease in the number of patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART). In 2023, there were 3,960 patients on ART, but this number dropped to 3,864 by November 2024.

“The decline in ART numbers could be attributed to patients lost to follow-up, deaths, or transfers,” said Miss Samukeliso Moyo, the Health Information Assistant for Plumtree District Hospital. She also noted that a newly established clinic at Izimnyama opened in August 2023, might help address some of these issues by improving accessibility.

The data highlights the need for targeted interventions to address the high prevalence of HIV among young women in Plumtree and to ensure sustained ART coverage for all affected individuals.