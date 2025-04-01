Alarming rise in juvenile rape cases: Fathers, stepfathers among top perpetrators

Chiefs and other stakeholders follow proceedings during a “Not in my village” campaign orientation meeting

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

Concern has been raised over the high number of juvenile rape cases being perpetrated by fathers and stepfathers, amid reports that last year the country recorded 10 846 child sexual abuse cases compared to 9 916 cases in 2023.

Speaking during a “Not in my village” chief’s orientation meeting in Gweru Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said other perpetrators of child sexual abuse cases are grandfathers, neighbours, uncles, cousins, lovers, teachers and strangers among others.

“The offences include rape, attempted rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, online child sexual abuse and sexual intercourse or performing indecent acts with children between 12 and 18 years,” he said.

Chiefs from four provinces in the country have converged in Gweru for a four day orientation workshop on the “Not in my village campaign”, an initiative which seeks to curb teenage pregnancies and early child marriages in the fight against HIV and Aids.

The campaign was launched last year during the World Population Day commemorations at Nzvimbo High School in Mazowe District in Mashonaland Central.

The programme is now moving to Matabeleland South, Manicaland, Mashonaland East, and Mashonaland West. Targeted districts include Insiza, Beitbridge, Murehwa, Goromonzi, Hurungwe, Chegutu, Mutare and Chipinge.

